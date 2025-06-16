Ethiopia: President Opens Kegna Beverages, 22 Bln Birr Industrial Milestone

- President Taye Atske Selassie yesterday inaugurated the Kegna Beverages Factory, a major agro-industrial project established near Ginchi town in the Oromia State, with an investment of over 22 billion Birr.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, President Taye hailed the factory's positive impact on both the local economy and community development. He highlighted that the company would serve as a hub for industrial and knowledge-based growth, creating significant jobs for youth in Ginchi and its surrounding areas.

The president also emphasized the need for the local community to safeguard and take ownership of the development, and urged the company to fulfill its social responsibilities.

Oromia State Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa also addressed the gathering, noting that Kegna Beverages is part of a broader initiative by the government to enhance livelihoods through transformative development projects. "This is just the beginning," he said. "Several more projects are in the pipeline to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

Built on 110 hectares of land, Kegna Beverages is designed to produce both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that meet international quality standards. The factory, which boasts cutting-edge technology, has an annual production capacity exceeding 3 million hectoliters.

According to the company's CEO Afework Legesse, Kegna Beverages currently employs more than 250 individuals and plans to expand its workforce to over 1,000 as it reaches full operational capacity. He also stated that the factory will not only boost local employment but also enhance agricultural productivity and livestock development by introducing modern production systems.

The company stands out as a homegrown enterprise, uniting over 4,000 Ethiopian shareholders, including individuals, cooperatives, and Diaspora-led businesses-- demonstrating the potential of locally driven industrialization.

The high-level inauguration ceremony was attended by President Taye Atske Selassie, Oromia State Chief Shimelis Abdisa, Prime Minister's Advisor on East African Affairs Getachew Reda, and other senior federal and state officials.