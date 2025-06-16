Ethiopia: Premier Inaugurates Permanent Exhibition At Science Museum

15 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Naol GIRMA

- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) officially inaugurated the Permanent Exhibition Section of the Science Museum, marking a major milestone in Ethiopia's journey toward science-led development.

The new exhibition features five interactive and educational zones, each dedicated to a critical area of science and innovation: artificial intelligence, climate change and Ethiopia's response, agriculture, hydropower, and aeronautics and aviation. Together, these sections showcase the nation's growing commitment to leveraging science and technology for sustainable progress.

A key highlight of the launch is the unveiling of Ethiopia's first-ever Planetarium Dome, a cutting-edge facility designed to spark curiosity and wonder about the universe. According to the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO), the dome spans over 1,000 square meters and measures 36 meters in diameter. It features advanced 4K digital projection systems and can accommodate more than 200 visitors at a time, offering immersive, high-resolution visuals of the cosmos.

With the official opening, the Science Museum is now accessible to the public--a space designed to educate, inspire, and ignite innovation among Ethiopians of all ages.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Abiy urged citizens, particularly young people, to visit the exhibition. "Anyone who wants to create, see, and experience the future should come to the Science Museum," he wrote.

"If Ethiopians truly want to shape tomorrow, they should bring their children here. I encourage our youth to make the most of this inspiring space during the rainy season."

Two years in the making, the permanent exhibition aims to nurture a science-minded generation and serve as a hub of learning and creativity for the nation.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.