Ethiopia: Premier Inaugurates Permanent Exhibition At Science Museum

- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) officially inaugurated the Permanent Exhibition Section of the Science Museum, marking a major milestone in Ethiopia's journey toward science-led development.

The new exhibition features five interactive and educational zones, each dedicated to a critical area of science and innovation: artificial intelligence, climate change and Ethiopia's response, agriculture, hydropower, and aeronautics and aviation. Together, these sections showcase the nation's growing commitment to leveraging science and technology for sustainable progress.

A key highlight of the launch is the unveiling of Ethiopia's first-ever Planetarium Dome, a cutting-edge facility designed to spark curiosity and wonder about the universe. According to the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO), the dome spans over 1,000 square meters and measures 36 meters in diameter. It features advanced 4K digital projection systems and can accommodate more than 200 visitors at a time, offering immersive, high-resolution visuals of the cosmos.

With the official opening, the Science Museum is now accessible to the public--a space designed to educate, inspire, and ignite innovation among Ethiopians of all ages.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Abiy urged citizens, particularly young people, to visit the exhibition. "Anyone who wants to create, see, and experience the future should come to the Science Museum," he wrote.

"If Ethiopians truly want to shape tomorrow, they should bring their children here. I encourage our youth to make the most of this inspiring space during the rainy season."

Two years in the making, the permanent exhibition aims to nurture a science-minded generation and serve as a hub of learning and creativity for the nation.