The Federal Government of Somalia has emerged with a procedural and diplomatic win at the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC), following a Credentials Committee review that upheld the legitimacy of its tripartite delegation.

At the heart of the challenge were three individuals based in Sweden and Canada, falsely claiming affiliation with an entity called SOCOTU. Despite having no recognised status within Somalia's labour movement and no ties to either the International Labour Organisation (ILO) or the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), the individuals attempted to gain recognition as worker representatives within the country's delegation. Their complaint alleged exclusion from the national consultation process, in violation of Article 3(5) of the ILO Constitution.

After examining the facts, the ILO's Credentials Committee concluded it was "not in a position to conclude that the nomination was not made in accordance with Article 3(5)." In effect, the committee found no grounds to reject the government's delegation and no evidence of constitutional breach.

"This is a clear confirmation that Somalia followed proper international procedures in nominating its tripartite delegation," said a senior government official. "It also exposes the falsehoods of individuals impersonating worker representatives in order to manipulate international systems for personal or political gain."

A key enabler of the controversy was the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), which issued observer badges to the three individuals, despite their lack of representation, legitimacy, or history in Somalia's labour sector. Once a respected pan-African institution during the independence era, OATUU is now facing growing criticism for operating without democratic legitimacy and offering cover for actors with no credible links to the trade union movement.

"OATUU has become a convenient backdoor for unauthorised and unqualified individuals to enter international platforms under false pretences," said a West African worker delegate. "This undermines the integrity of the ILO and disrespects real workers and unions across Africa."

Throughout the conference, the three individuals in question drew widespread discomfort among delegates. They were repeatedly seen attempting to insert themselves into photo opportunities with official delegations, efforts that were often met with awkward refusals or confusion. Several delegates later reported being asked by the individuals for endorsements they could not credibly deliver.

"They were going around desperate for selfies with delegates who didn't even know who they were," said one East African delegate. "When asked basic questions about labour issues, they had no answers. It became clear to everyone that they were not who they claimed to be."

A member of Somalia's delegation called the situation "an embarrassment to the labour community", adding, "These three persons who flew from Canada and Sweden have no connection to Somali workers or unions. Their attempt to masquerade as trade unionists is a textbook example of how the international system can be abused when safeguards are not in place."

"This decision confirms Somalia is respecting the international rule-based systems and exposes the risks posed by illegitimate actors seeking to undermine genuine progress," said the senior Somali official. "We remain committed to protecting the representation of Somali workers - both at home and abroad - and to ensuring that international labour mechanisms are not misused."