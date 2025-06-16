Tunisia: Hundreds Rally in Tunis in Solidarity With Gaza-Bound Soumoud Convoy

Hundreds of protesters, mostly young people, gathered in front of the Municipal Theatre in downtown Tunis for a solidarity sit-in supporting the "Soumoud Convoy to Break the Siege on Gaza."

The demonstration, organised by the Joint Action Coordination for Palestine, was held under the slogan "Pursue the Enemy Everywhere."

Participants raised slogans and organisers delivered speeches calling for the road to be opened to the "Soumoud Convoy", which has been stuck in the Libyan city of Sirte since Thursday evening due to a lack of permission to travel through Egyptian territory.

The speeches emphasised that the convoy represents the will of Arab and international solidarity, as well as the will of the free people of the world, to support the Palestinian people and lift the siege on the Gaza Strip.

A representative from the coordination committee read out a statement urging governments to "end their obstruction" of the humanitarian convoy, stressing that it embodies international solidarity with Palestine.

A young Palestinian speaker shared the joy Gazans expressed on social media upon the convoy's departure from Tunisia.

He also recalled the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's words praising Tunisia's "unwavering and unconditional" support for Palestine since the 1948 Arab-Zionist entity war.

The crowd of around 500 people waved Tunisian and Palestinian flags, along with banners of Hamas and an enlarged portrait of its former leader, the martyred Ismail Haniyeh. The peaceful protest lasted two hours, starting at 6:30 PM.

Earlier on Saturday, the Joint Action Coordination for Palestine called on Tunisians nationwide to organise similar rallies in support of Gaza's resistance, the "Madelin" Freedom Flotilla detainees in the Zionist entity's prisons and the Soumoud Convoy's particpants in their goal embraced by Tunisians, Maghrebis, Arabs, and freedom advocates worldwide.

The land convoy, which set off from Tunisia on June 9, has been held at Libya's **Sirte checkpoint since Thursday night, awaiting "approval from Benghazi authorities" to proceed.