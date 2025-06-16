Tunisia: President Kais Saïed Commends Tunisians in Switzerland for Efforts in Rebuilding Public Facility

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed met on Saturday at Carthage Palace with Lilia Dridi, Chawki Deraoui, Lassaad Limam, and Fadi Bettaieb, Tunisians residing in Switzerland who, alongside other volunteer citizens, made strenuous efforts to contribute to the reconstruction of several public facilities. Among their achievements was securing around 200 buses for passenger transport from a transportation company.

The President of the Republic commended their efforts since 2023 to obtain this significant number of buses, along with the necessary spare parts for their maintenance.

He reiterated that "Tunisia only accepts what preserves its dignity and the dignity of its people."

According to a statement from the Presidency, these buses are still in use in Switzerland and are in good condition.

The Head of State stressed the need to redouble efforts to expedite procedures so that the buses arrive as soon as possible.

He praised their shrewdness in thwarting several arrangements "aimed at sabotaging this initiative by parties whose only concern is profiteering and serving hidden lobbies, both domestically and abroad."

In this regard, he noted that some had "worked in recent months to redirect these buses to another country and found supporters not only abroad but also within Tunisia."

He affirmed that "those individuals and their followers will have no place in the Tunisian administration in the near future," as stated in the release.

The President of the Republic emphasised that "the will to build a new Tunisia is firm and unwavering."

This vision relies on managing the nation's affairs through free patriots imbued with the spirit of fighters who accept nothing less than victory in the liberation war waged by the Tunisian people, a struggle that tolerates no alternative to pride and dignity.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss the role of Tunisians abroad in supporting the state's efforts across various sectors, simplifying procedures for them to actively contribute to the national economy, and addressing the "artificial" difficulties and obstacles faced by Tunisians abroad or upon their return to Tunisia and the need for swift action to remove them.