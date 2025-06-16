Tanzania: Samia Begins Mwanza, Simiyu Tour to Launch Key Projects

15 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nashon Kenneddy

Mwanza — President Samia Suluhu Hassan is today expected to begin a working tour of Simiyu and Mwanza regions, during which she will inaugurate multibillion strategic projects.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner Mr Said Mtanda told reporters yesterday that while in the region, the Head of State is expected to, among other things, inaugurate the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge, which has been constructed at the cost of 610bn/-.

He said another event will involve the launching of the Butimba water project worth 71bn/-.

"I urge citizens to turn out in large numbers at the airport to welcome President Samia who will proceed to Simiyu Region before returning to Mwanza Region to officially begin her working tour on 19th June this year," he explained.

"After launching the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge project, the President will attend a public rally at Kaluhande Technical College grounds, where she will address citizens," he said.

He noted that the completed Butimba water project has the capacity to supply water to 450,000 residents of Mwanza City and its surrounding districts, producing 48 million litres of water per day.

