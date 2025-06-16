Tanzania: PM Urges Tahliso to Uphold Ethics

Dodoma — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed leaders of the Tanzania Higher Learning Institutions Students Organisation (TAHLISO) and Zanzibar's TAHLIFE to champion ethical conduct among students while promoting academic excellence in institutions of higher education.

The Prime Minister stressed that student leaders must play a vital role in nurturing a morally upright and academically focused generation of young Tanzanians.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directive yesterday in Dodoma during the commemoration of TAHLISO's 21st anniversary.

"In recent years, we have been observing a rise in behaviours that contradict our Tanzanian values and traditions. I urge you to support government efforts in educating your fellow students against practices such as homosexuality, lesbianism and drug abuse, which conflict with our national morals," Mr Majaliwa said.

He added: "We expect you to actively promote government initiatives by educating your peers. You must firmly discourage any conduct that undermines our traditions and moral fabric."

The Prime Minister also called on student leaders to exercise wisdom when addressing students' grievances and to maintain close cooperation with university and college management to ensure a peaceful and conducive learning environment.

"Effective leadership requires you to create conditions that promote learning and nurture leadership skills. Respect the rules and systems of your institutions to reduce unnecessary tensions," he added.

He also urged students to embrace volunteerism and social responsibility in their communities and be cautious in their digital engagements, especially on social media platforms.

The Premier further instructed all higher learning and mid-level institutions to strengthen gender desks and make them more accessible.

He tasked the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to ensure gender desks are established across all education levels from primary to tertiary by July 30, 2025.

"These desks must be visible and functional so that students facing gender-related challenges know exactly where to seek help," he said.

Responding to a request from TAHLISO President Geofrey Kiliba for improved cooperation between student governments and university administrations, Mr Majaliwa assured that the government remains open to dialogue.

"This is the right time for you to engage government through formal channels to raise issues where cooperation is lacking. The government is ready to listen," he said.

On students' welfare, including the request to increase the daily allowance (popularly known as boom) from 10,000/- to 12,000/-, the PM said the government is aware and has been progressively increasing the amount from the previous 8,000/- .

"The President is aware of this and is working on it. We are hopeful action will be taken," he said.

Mr Majaliwa urged all eligible student voters to participate actively in the 2025 General Election, encouraging graduates to contest for leadership positions, stressing the importance of protecting the country's unity and peace.