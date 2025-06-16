Zimbabwe: Thief to Spend 10 Years in Prison for Stealing Zesa Armoured Copper Cables

15 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 32-year-old man will spend the next 10 years behind bars following his conviction of theft of armoured copper cables used in electricity transmission.

Accused person, Armstrong Trust Nsingo of Wedza appeared before Zvishavane Magistrates Court facing a charge of stealing armoured electrical copper cables belonging to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).

Court heard that police officers, acting on a tip off, raided Nsingo's residence around lunch hour.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of several lengths of armoured copper cables and cable armour wire stashed under his bed.

In total, the loot included four pieces of 10m x 7 x 2 core copper cable, an 18m x 2 core cable and 100 metres of armoured copper wire.

Upon further interrogation, Nsingo failed to produce any licence or documentation authorising his possession of the electrical material, leading to his arrest.

The stolen material, weighing 22.85 kilogrammes and valued at US$950, was recovered in full.

