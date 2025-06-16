Africa: Heroic Goalkeepers Stand Tall As Ahly and Inter Miami Draw Club World Cup Opener

Al Ahly and Inter Miami shared the spoils in a goalless but gripping encounter that kicked off the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

In a game filled with drama, chances, and brilliant goalkeeping on Saturday night, neither side could find the breakthrough in what proved to be a frustrating night for both attackers and fans in Group A, which also includes Palmeiras and Porto.

The standout performers were undoubtedly Oscar Ustari of Inter Miami and Mohamed El-Shenawy of Al Ahly, who delivered inspired displays between the sticks to preserve a point for their respective sides.

The match's defining moment came late in the first half when Mahmoud Hassan 'Trezeguet' saw his penalty saved by the alert Ustari.

Ashour injury sets early tone

Al Ahly's evening took an early hit when Imam Ashour suffered a recurrence of a shoulder injury and left the field visibly distressed in the 13th minute.

His replacement, Ahmed 'Zizo' Mostafa, immediately impacted the match, winning the penalty that Trezeguet failed to convert just before the break.

Despite the setback, the Egyptian champions continued to dominate large spells of the first half.

Wissam Abu Ali thought he had broken the deadlock with a close-range finish, only to see the flag raised for offside.

Messi hits the bar

Lionel Messi, captaining Inter Miami, came close with a trademark curling effort that beat El-Shenawy but thundered off the woodwork.

It was a rare moment of space for the Argentine legend, as Al Ahly's defence marshalled him effectively throughout.

Second-half tension

Inter Miami turned up the intensity after the restart, bringing on Marcelo and Edgett to stretch the play.

But Al Ahly stood firm, with Yasser Ibrahim leading a resolute defensive line that absorbed the pressure and looked to spring counter-attacks.

Chances fell to both sides late on, including a golden opportunity for Hussein El-Shahat, who couldn't apply the finish, while El-Shenawy was called into action once again to deny a close-range header.

51' Another big chance for Inter Miami gets blocked 🧤What a night it has been for the goalkeepers 👏Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/6zyQsNxD7b-- DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2025

A point apiece

The result leaves both sides level with one point each ahead of tougher assignments in the group.

Al Ahly manager José Ribeiro and Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano will both see positives in their sides' application, but the missed chances may linger.

For Al Ahly, the draw halts momentum but underlines their defensive strength.

For Inter Miami, it's a test passed--just about--as they continue to rely on moments of Messi magic and Ustari's brilliance.

Both teams play their next Group A matches on 19 June.

Al Ahly will meet Palmeiras at MetLife Stadium outside New York City while Inter Miami will face FC Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.