Nigeria: Gov Eno, Others' Defection to APC Temporary Setback - PDP

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has described the defection of Governor Umo Eno to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a temporary setback, vowing to rebuild immediately ahead of the 2027 general elections.

LEADERSHIP learnt that as members have been leaving in droves across the 31 local government areas, it's not clear yet who holds the party machinery, especially the leadership of the State Working Committee (SWC).

Key functionaries of the State Executive Council (SEC) of the PDP including the chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, publicity secretary, Godwin Ebiese and others have been silent on the direction of the party since the governor's departure on June 6, 2025, fueling speculations that they may have resigned to pitch tent with the governor in the APC.

The party has demanded that all political appointees and elected officials, who rode on the PDP platform including National and state Assembly members, LG chairmen and councilors to secure victories during the last elections, but have recently joined the fray to the APC, to resign officially from the 368 wards across the 31 LGAs.

The directive reads: "We wish to strongly notify all political appointees, elected political office holders and party officers under the umbrella of the PDP across the 31 LGAs of Akwa Ibom state, who have defected from the party to the APC, and have not officially resigned from the party to do so immediately by tendering their resignation letters to their respective ward chairmen across the 368 wards in the state.

"As a party, we are strengthened and see the recent defections hitting the PDP as a minor setback for the refueling of our party for a major political comeback in 2027.

"This call is very imperative and would ensure we know the remainder party faithful, stakeholders and leaders that are loyal and steadfast to the vision and ideals of our party's founding fathers."

Eyo - Assam, recalled that since 1999, the PDP had always been the party to triumph and holds the magic wand that has transformed the state from a pedestrian state to a destination of choice.

"The PDP held sway as the ruling party in the state since 1999 and had produced councilors, House of Assembly members, National Assembly members and governors until the recent defection of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, from the PDP to the APC, on the 6th of June, 2025."