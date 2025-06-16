Nigeria: After Backlash, FG Suspends 3-Day Prayer for Food Security

Following backlash over its planned prayer sessions to achieve food security for Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has suspended its earlier directive for prayer and fasting sessions 'for God's guidance and success in supporting the government's efforts to achieve food security.'

A leaked internal circular, dated June 11 signed by the ministry's director of human resource management, Mrs. Adedayo Modupe, had invited top-level staff, including directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and value chain desk officers to participate in a series of weekly spiritual gatherings at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja.

The prayer initiative, tagged "Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development", was scheduled to hold on June 16, 23, and 30, respectively. According to the memo, all staff were expected to fast and attend the sessions.

"This is to invite all staff of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food to a solemn prayer session for God's guidance and supporting the government's effort to achieve food security," the circular had read.

But, in a follow-up communication, the same director announced that the spiritual exercise had been postponed until further notice. No official reason was provided for the reversal.

The abrupt U-turn came after a flurry of backlash from the netizens, with many questioning the appropriateness of turning to spiritual solutions at a time when millions of Nigerians were grappling with rising food prices and widespread hunger.

Critics argued that the ministry should prioritise concrete policy interventions, such as revamping agricultural infrastructure, supporting farmers with subsidies, and improving distribution systems.