Africa: PMI's Sub-Saharan Africa Smoke-Free Vision Gathers Momentum

Despite facing the global regulatory challenges on tobacco products, Philip Morris International (PMI) is intensifying its efforts to transition smokers across Sub-Saharan Africa from cigarettes to smoke-free alternatives. The company's Area Vice President Sub-Saharan Africa, Branislav Bibic, remains optimistic about the continent ’ s readiness to embrace innovative technologies.

In an exclusive interview with allAfrica on the sidelines of the recent Technovation Summit in Cape Town, Bibic explained that PMI ’ s smoke-free strategy is rooted in science and innovation, aimed at offering reduced-risk alternatives to adult smokers who would otherwise continue using cigarettes.

“ This is a global transformation that started more than ten years ago, ” Bibic said. “ Our goal is to achieve a smoke-free future in every country, and Sub-Saharan Africa is no exception. ”

Based in South Africa, Bibic noted that the region is already demonstrating openness to this shift. In South Africa, where PMI has had a presence for several years, the company has made significant strides.

“ We now have over seven years of experience in the South African market. Today, around 20 percent of the legal cigarette market has already transitioned to smoke-free products, ” he said.

This uptake, according to Bibic, reflects a growing receptiveness among African consumers toward new technologies, particularly when they are accessible, affordable, and clearly communicated.

Although PMI ’ s smoke-free products have been introduced in South Africa, Bibic acknowledged that the expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa has been slower compared to developed regions.

“ From the African perspective, the question is how quickly these technologies can come to the continent and expand as they have in developed countries, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, ” Bibic said. “ As is typical with new technologies, smoke-free products remain relatively expensive. They require significant investment, not just in research and development, but also in consumer education and commercial infrastructure. ”

To date, PMI has invested more than US$14 billion globally in developing, manufacturing, and validating the science behind its reduced-risk products. Bibic confirmed that the company intends to deepen its financial and operational commitments to Sub-Saharan Africa over the coming years.

However, the journey has not been without setbacks. In some countries, heavy taxation and a lack of differentiation in tax policies between combustible cigarettes and smoke-free alternatives have created barriers.

“ These products are fundamentally different from cigarettes in terms of risk, ” Bibic emphasized. “ That difference needs to be reflected in regulation and taxation policies. ”

He stressed the importance of adopting science-based regulatory frameworks that distinguish traditional tobacco products from alternative nicotine delivery systems, which he believes would enhance adoption and amplify public health gains.

Bibic also addressed growing concerns around youth access to nicotine products—an issue that continues to dominate global public health discussions.

“ These products are for adult smokers only, ” he said. “ We have implemented strict self-regulatory marketing codes. We avoid child-appealing flavours or designs, such as cartoons or superheroes, and we work closely with retailers to ensure minors do not gain access. ”

He called for strong regulatory oversight covering product composition, packaging, and communication to ensure reduced-risk products are directed at the appropriate audience.

Looking ahead, Bibic said South Africa could serve as a blueprint for rolling out reduced-risk products to the rest of the continent.

“ The consumers are ready. The technology is proven. What is needed now is availability and affordability, ” he said.

Affordability, in particular, remains a major concern. Smoke-free products must be competitively priced if they are to become viable alternatives in low- to middle-income economies.

Bibic revealed that PMI is already developing next-generation products that are more affordable, easier to use, and adaptable to various market environments, but for these innovations to thrive, he said, policy support is essential.

Meanwhile, South Africa continues to grapple with a thriving illicit cigarette market, which Bibic warned could undermine smoke-free efforts if left unchecked.

“ Depending on the data source, between 60 and 70 percent of cigarette consumption in South Africa is illicit, ” he said. “ That ’ s a huge loss for the government—about 1.5 billion rand every month in unpaid taxes. ”

Though PMI ’ s smoke-free products have not been significantly affected by illicit trade so far, Bibic stressed that comprehensive enforcement is vital to ensure legal alternatives can flourish and contribute meaningfully to public health.

Bibic reiterated that PMI ’ s smoke-free vision is anchored in rigorous scientific research. The company collaborates with scientists globally, including those in Sub-Saharan Africa, to share data and evidence supporting its reduced-risk portfolio.

“ We are connecting researchers and facilitating participation in scientific events to ensure that data and experience flow freely across borders, ” he explained.

He hopes that this openness will guide policy decisions grounded in evidence rather than ideology. Reflecting on PMI ’ s short-term ambitions for Africa, Bibic expressed strong optimism.

“ In the next five years, we expect to be present with our smoke-free products in at least five to ten new markets across Sub-Saharan Africa, ” he said.

Although market conditions, regulatory landscapes, and consumer behaviours will shape the pace of this expansion, Bibic remains confident that the continent is part of this global shift.

“ The pace may vary, but the direction is clear, ” he concluded. “ Africa is moving toward a smoke-free future. ”