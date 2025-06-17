Sudan: Fierce Clashes in North Darfur As 'Sudan Army Repels RSF Attack'

El Fasher / Kutum / Tawila — Reports indicate that heavy fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the northern and northeastern parts of North Darfur's capital of El Fasher, on Sunday. The city, under siege for over a year, remains gripped by artillery shelling and drone strikes.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that heavy weapons, artillery, and drones were used in Sunday's battles. According to SAF sources, calm returned later following a successful repulsion of the RSF assault.

Ahmed Hussein Mustafa, spokesperson for the Sudanese Joint Forces, said that the Joint Forces, alongside the SAF, local resistance groups, and an allied militia, repelled what he described as the 214th RSF attack on El Fasher. He claimed dozens of RSF fighters were killed, several armoured vehicles destroyed, and the attackers were forced back to the outskirts of the city.

He added that the RSF launched the assault after intense overnight shelling of residential areas and camps for displaced people, attempting to storm the city from the east and northeast.

On Saturday, sources state that strategic and suicide drones struck the city's eastern side, compounding the suffering of civilians already trapped.

The SAF's 6th Infantry Division reported that 35 displaced families lost contact with their children after leaving El Fasher in search of food. It accused the RSF of detaining them.

North Darfur's acting Governor Hafez Bakhit warned residents against responding to RSF calls to evacuate. El Taher Hajar, head of the Gathering of the Sudan Liberation Forces, denied any RSF abuse of displaced people, dismissing such claims as misinformation. He urged civilians to relocate to safer areas and praised alliance forces assisting those fleeing.

Displacement

Volunteer teacher Yahya El Akha said displaced people fleeing to Kutum, a town northwest of El Fasher, reported no arrests or violations but faced long delays due to a lack of transport. He warned that RSF forces were providing limited food to those stranded.

He estimated that 15 vehicles carrying displaced people reach Kutum daily, with many going to further destinations. He described their condition as dire, with widespread malnutrition among children.

The Emergency Room in North Darfur said over 800 new families had arrived in Tawila, with more coming by the hour. Volunteers are distributing food and water, supported by a collective kitchen project funded by Irish aid via GOAL, feeding 200 families for 10 days.