Egypt: Mother of Imprisoned Egyptian-British Activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah At Risk of Death Amid Nine-Month-Long Hunger Strike

Egypt still refuses to release Alaa, despite increasing pressure by solidarity campaigns, international rights groups and the UK government.

The mother of Egyptian-British activist and writer Alaa Abd el-Fattah, Laila Soueif, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in the UK's capital, London, in late May after her health severely deteriorated as a result of her prolonged hunger strike. Soueif started the hunger strike in September 2024 in protest of the arbitrary imprisonment of her son by Egyptian authorities.

Alaa was supposed to be released on September 29, 2024, after he served his full five-year sentence. Yet, the Egyptian authorities decided to keep him in prison, claiming that the two years he had spent in pre-trial detention didn't count toward his sentence.

It is worth noting that Alaa had previously been incarcerated for five years from 2015 to 2019. Alaa's successive detention sentences are considered by many to be politically motivated.

Soueif's condition sparks global solidarity

According to the doctors who are treating Soueif, she is at risk of sudden death from dangerously low levels of blood glucose. The news of her medical state has sparked widespread international and popular solidarity campaigns, calling for the immediate release of her son.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International urged the Egyptian government to "immediately and unconditionally" release Alaa, in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 3.

"Laila Soueif 69-year-old mother of imprisoned Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah is feared to be near death after a long hunger strike. She is risking her life for her son's freedom," Amnesty warned.

"Despite completing an unjust 5-year prison sentence after a grossly unfair trial, Egyptian authorities continue to arbitrarily detain Alaa Abdel Fattah. He must be immediately and unconditionally released," Amnesty demanded.

On May 21, 32 press freedom and human rights organizations sent a joint letter to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging him to intensify his diplomatic efforts to secure Alaa's release. The move came after Starmer had discussed the release of Alaa with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a phone call in February, without any progress being made in his case.

The letter reads:

"It is hard to express the depth of our worry for the health and wellbeing of Laila Soueif, Alaa's mother. After years of exercising every other option available trying to free Alaa, Laila entered a hunger strike. It is now nearly eight months since she stopped eating in protest at Alaa's continued arbitrary and unlawful detention. Her hunger strike has taken a terrible toll on her body. We recall how close she came to death in February when she was admitted to hospital, and we fear the worst for her."It has been three months since you and President al-Sisi agreed to speak again soon. There is no time to lose: this contact must happen now, for the sake of Alaa, his mother, and their whole family. It has been more than five years since Alaa was re-arrested and the Egyptian government still refuses to even abide by international law and provide the British government consular access to Alaa. This is not how alleged partners are supposed to treat each other's citizens."

The organizations ended their letter stressing the massive implications of Soueif's condition on questions as big as regional diplomacy.

"Prime Minister, we urge you to make clear to President al-Sisi that what happens to Alaa and his mother will have long-lasting and meaningful ramifications beyond their family: both for Egypt's reputation and standing on the international stage, and for the future of its relationship with Britain, including cooperation on tourism, trade, and investment."

Starmer renews call, but Egypt remains unresponsive

One day after receiving the letter, the British premier called the Egyptian president, pressing for the urgent release of Alaa, and bringing an end to the agony, which he and his family have experienced. However, no action seems to have been taken after that call, with media reports claiming that al-Sisi has refused to answer Starmer's following calls.

On May 27, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concluded - after an 18-month investigation - that "the arrest, prosecution, and imprisonment" of Alaa Abd el-Fattah "violated international human rights law and constituted a clear attempt to silence a prominent government critic".

Despite the findings of the investigation, all diplomatic efforts of the UK government, and the international outcry in solidarity with Alaa, the Egyptian government is still demonstrating indifference to his case.

Consequently, some members of the UK Parliament called on their government on Wednesday, June 4, to exert more pressure on Egypt to release Alaa by imposing sanctions, instead of what was described as "the current strategy of positive incentives".

In this regard, MP John McDonnell said, "We've tried the carrot, now it's time to try the stick." McDonnell further suggested issuing travel advisories against visiting Egypt as an escalatory measure.