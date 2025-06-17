Algeria: President Tebboune Highlights Need to Support Productive Family Projects

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, at a Council of Ministers meeting he chaired Sunday, ordered to increase support for women with productive family projects and opening up more opportunities for them to expand their activities.

Following a presentation on the conditions and procedures for benefiting from the Productive Family programme, the president of the Republic "ordered to provide greater support for women with productive family projects and open up more opportunities for them to expand their activities, and build on this momentum until a genuine economic bloc emerges," the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

The president of the Republic said such support "is a duty to Algerian women, who have been making sacrifices and doing everything in their power" for their country's development.

President Tebboune welcomed the high repayment rate for loans granted to women, considering it as "an indicator of discipline, honesty and rigour in the success of productive family projects that demonstrate their social profitability, proving that Algerian women are truly half of society."

The president of the Republic ordered to make this programme "the best way to liberate Algerian women, within the framework of our traditions and customs, to be able to make their mark on the political scene and in economic construction."

Rural women "should receive continuous encouragement, especially with the increase in demand for Algerian handicraft products, at both national and international levels, as confirmed by the impressive results at various international events and trade fairs," the statement said.

After a presentation on the mechanisms for dealing with women who are victims of violence, the president of the Republic stressed the need to carry on the promotion of the role and position of women in our society.