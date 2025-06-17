Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Mafume Fears Temporary Ban On Rufaro Stadium As Facility Deteriorates

RUFARO STADIUM could be on the brink of condemnation as the iconic venue continues to show visible signs of deterioration just one year after reopening to host top-flight matches.

The imposing Mbare facility is struggling to withstand the demands of hosting elite fixtures, with the pitch visibly damaged, posing a danger to players.

Rufaro Stadium is home to Dynamos, CAPS United, Herentals, and Scottland FC. The ground is also used by Division One clubs, further straining its capacity.

With midweek Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches scheduled, Rufaro would have hosted six encounters in 11 days, excluding Northern Region Division One games.

Speaking at a recent council meeting at Town House, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume expressed concerns that the stadium could be barred from hosting top-tier matches.

"Two weeks is too long. The renovations must be done because the stadium is about to be condemned again," Mafume told councillors.

Should Rufaro be condemned, Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams in Harare could be left in limbo unless the City Council acts swiftly to upgrade the facility.

Earlier this year, the council announced a partnership with Scottland FC, owned by Mabvuku Member of Parliament Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya, to renovate the stadium.

However, no notable improvements have been made since, dashing Mafume's hopes of the venue hosting international matches.

The installation of bucket seats, which Mafume had promised would be completed by mid-year, remains far behind schedule.

Installation of electronic turnstiles is yet to be completed. Rufaro stadium is still using an archaic scoreboard, another task on the hands of Mafume-led Council.

Rufaro Stadium reflects the broader decline of sports facilities under the Harare City Council (HCC), many of which are in deplorable condition.

Mafume told councillors he was tired of apologising for the state of council-owned facilities.

"The state of City Sports--let us look at them. Every time, I have to apologise when I arrive at any council facility. It is not nice. The place does not look good, but there are simple things we should fix," said Mafume.