Zimbabwe: Widow Sues Home Affairs Minister, Police After Husband Was Flogged to Death By Cop

The widow and family of the late Blessed Believe Juruvenge, who died after being tortured by a police officer at Ruwa Police Station, have written to the police boss and the Home Affairs minister notifying them of their intention to claim damages.

Mercy Madenyika, the wife of the late Blessed Juruvenge, her mother-in-law Elipa Jimu and sister-in-law Mellisa Manyepa is the complainants on the notice served to Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba.

Manyepa also wants to sue for the pain, suffering and humiliation she suffered at the hands of the accused cop, Prince Ndavambi, who is facing a murder charge.

The trio have engaged Paidamoyo Saurombe of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZHLR).

"Mellissa Manyepa experienced severe physical pain due to the assaults inflicted on her by Ndavambi, and to date, she is still experiencing pain in her legs.

"Furthermore, Mellisa Manyepa felt greatly humiliated by the assaults which were perpetrated upon him by Constable Ndavambi.

"Mellisa Manyepa, Mercy Madenyika and Eillipa Jim were dependent on the deceased for their maintenance and sustenance.

"The deceased was their breadwinner. The deceased was employed at Bakers Inn as a driver and also did welding and operated a tuckshop to augment his salary," wrote Saurombe in the letters served on the two.

According to Saurombe, Juruvenge's widow is presently pregnant.

He said the death of Juruvenge at the hands of Ndavambi means that his clients have lost their source of financial support.

"Furthermore, our clients are distressed and traumatised by the sudden and callous death of their husband, son and brother at the hands of Constable Ndavambi and are presently receiving psychological assistance from medical professionals.

"Constable Prince Ndavambi intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of the deceased in that he continuously assaulted the deceased, realising the possibility that death would eventuate from the assaults but nonetheless proceeded with his assaults on the deceased.

"In any event, Constable Ndavambi had boasted to the deceased's sister, Mellisa, that the deceased was going to be put into a coffin, thus showing that Ndavambi had formed his murderous intent while he was assaulting the deceased."

Saurombe also said the death of the deceased was due to the injuries sustained from the assaults perpetrated on him by Ndavambi.

He said the murder of Juruvenge at the hands of Ndavambi was a violation of his sacrosanct right to life, which is guaranteed in terms of section 48 of the Zimbabwean Constitution.

"Further and in the alternative, the Officer in Charge at Ruwa Police Station failed in his duty of care to ensure that police officers at his station and under his command do not use the police premises as torture chambers or to endanger the lives of members of the public and hence the breach of this duty of care negligently caused the death of the deceased.

"The assaults by Ndavambi on Mellisa Manyepa and the deceased amount to inhuman, degrading treatment and excessive use of force.

"You are vicariously liable for the damage and harm suffered by our clients because Constable Ndavambi was acting within the scope and course of his duties when he fatally assaulted the deceased and assaulted Mellisa Manyepa.

"Further, the conduct of the police officers in question is a breach of the constitutional obligation of the police service to protect and secure the lives of Zimbabwean citizens as provided for in terms of Section 219(1) (c) of the Constitution.

"Accordingly, please be advised of our clients intention to sue for the aforementioned damages in terms of the State Liabilities Act as read with section 70 of the Police Act [Chapter 11:10), the sum of which is to be computed in and furnished to yourselves in the Summons commencing action," read the letter.