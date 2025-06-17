Mauritius Welcomes a New Centenarian, Mrs Marie Augustine Labonté

Mauritius welcomed a new centenarian, Mrs Marie Augustine Labonté, on 15 June 2025, during her 100th anniversary celebrations organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity at the Home Flo Care, in Floreal.

As part of the celebration the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity presented her with a bouquet, a centenarian medal, a certificate, a multicooker and a cheque of Rs 26,203. Gifts were offered by the Senior Citizens Council. She also received a Rs 10,000 cheque from the National Solidarity Fund.

The centenarian was born on 15 June 1925 to Mr Jean Auguste Sanstoupé, who worked as sirdar at Medine Sugar Estate and Mrs Claricia Larose. They begot five daughters amongst whom, only the centenarian is alive.

Mrs Labonté, who grew up in La Louise, Quatre Bornes, studied up to Standard VI. She was a maid for no fixed employer. She was civilly married to Mr Germain Labonté who was a Police Constable. The couple lived at Club Road in Vacoas and had no children. Her husband passed away at 72 years. At the age of 90 years, she moved to 'Home Flo Care'.

She is a non-vegetarian and likes eating beef curry, vegetables and chocolates. Her hobby was embroidery. Mrs Labonté can speak English, French and Creole.

The centenarian is lucid but suffers from partial deafness and is wheelchair bound. She attributes her longevity to hereditary acquired from her mother and another family member were also centenarians.