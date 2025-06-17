Zimbabwe: Mzembi Remains Behind Bars As Court Defers Warrant Inquiry

16 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi will remain in remand prison for another day after a Harare magistrate deferred proceedings in his case to tomorrow.

This follows submissions by Mzembi's lawyer, Killian Mandiki, who presented written submissions for his client's failure to attend his 2018 trial.

Mandiki argued that Mzembi had not absconded but had been receiving medical treatment in South Africa at the time.

The State, led by prosecutor Tendai Shonhai, requested additional time to file a formal response, indicating they would submit it to the Clerk of Court before the end of the day.

Mzembi was arrested on Friday and brought to court on Saturday, where prosecutors revealed that he had three outstanding arrest warrants.

During his initial court appearance, Mandiki also tendered medical documentation to support his claim that Mzembi's absence was due to health-related reasons and not a deliberate default.

However, Magistrate Donald Ndirowei postponed the default inquiry citing insufficient time to entertain submissions on the matter.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.