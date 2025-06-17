Egypt PM Reviews 'Digilians' Initiative Progress

16 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Madbouly held a meeting on Monday, June 16, 2025, with Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat to review the latest updates on the "Digilians" initiative, set to launch in September 2025.

Talaat presented the current progress on enrolment procedures and ongoing preparations to ensure the infrastructure is ready ahead of the launch.

He stated that the initiative targets youth aged 18 to 32 from various academic backgrounds, aiming to equip them with ICT skills, as well as personal, leadership, and language development to prepare them for the labour market.

Talaat stressed that the initiative aims to create a qualitative shift in the training of ICT professionals and open up employment opportunities in key areas such as artificial intelligence, programming, cybersecurity, and digital arts.

Prime Minister Madbouly reaffirmed the government's commitment to launching initiatives that prepare Egyptian youth to meet the demands of both local and international job markets and keep pace with global technological developments.

Source: Amwal Al Ghad

Edited by: SIS

