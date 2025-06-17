Zimbabwe: Watchdog Urges Overhaul of Zimbabwe's Education Financing

16 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Tondoya

Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) has marked the Day of the African Child with a call for the government to clean up the country's education system, citing widespread corruption risks and financial opaque that continue to shut vulnerable children out of classrooms.

In a statement, the anti-corruption watchdog urged the Government to ensure full transparency in how public education funds are allocated and disbursed, warning that resource gaps are being exploited by corrupt school officials.

TIZ revealed that some schools are charging informal fees for children to access the government-run Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM), a scheme meant to provide free education to disadvantaged learners.

Parents are also allegedly being forced to make prepayments that are never refunded.

"The Government of Zimbabwe should conduct a special audit of BEAM to review the database of current and past beneficiaries and identify undeserving recipients," TIZ said.

The organization further highlighted a string of corruption-related challenges in the sector, ranging from bribery for school enrolment to the leaking of exam papers, and the misuse of school resources.

Extra lessons -- often charged informally -- and shady procurement deals also made the list.

"These practices deepen barriers for children, especially those living with disabilities, who already face discrimination and limited access to quality education," TIZ added.

Echoing the call for reforms, human rights group ZimRights said communities are demanding greater accountability for the plight of Zimbabwean children -- especially in rural areas where issues such as child labor, lack of legal documentation and unsafe school conditions remain rampant.

"Through the people's human rights, communities want accountability on issues that include lack of access to documentation, rampant child labour in informal mining, and the unsafe conditions in schools and public institutions," ZimRights said.

ZimRights also called on the government to align child protection laws and the national education budget with continental standards, including the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

"We reaffirm our commitment to working with communities to ensure every child in Zimbabwe grows up free from fear, free from violence, and full of hope," the organization stated.

