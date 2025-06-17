Africa: Second Africa Climate Summit Anticipated to Drive Actionable Climate Solutions

Addis Ababa, — Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum Assefa underscored that Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), would be instrumental to catalyze solutions for a resilient future.

The summit pursuant to the decision adopted at the recent African Union Summit aiming to accelerate global solution and financing.

The summit, organized in collaboration with the African Union Commission, will be held from September 8 to 10, 2025 in Addis Ababa aiming to catalyze global climate solutions and enhance access to climate financing for Africa's sustainable development.

In a media briefing today, Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum emphasized that Ethiopia's election to host this summit reflects its longstanding commitment to climate resilience and sustainable development.

"The Government of Ethiopia has long demonstrated its commitment to climate action, which is evidenced by initiatives such as the Climate-Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) Strategy, launched in 2011, which has since become a cornerstone of the country's 10-Year Development Plan," she emphasized.

The minister also noted that Ethiopia continues to translate its climate commitments into tangible results through nationally recognized flagship initiatives.

According to her, these include the Green Legacy Initiative, which saw over 40 billion tree seedlings planted between 2019 and 2023, and ambitious programs in renewable energy, e-mobility, climate-smart urban planning, sustainable land management, and watershed development.

She emphasized that the summit will serve as a platform to showcase nature-based solutions, promote climate finance, and explore investment opportunities.

The event is expected to bring together approximately 25,000 participants, including heads of state, global climate leaders, civil society organizations, academics, and private sector representatives.

The summit's theme, "Green Talks and Green Actions" underscores its focus on actionable, scalable solutions for climate resilience.

Moses Vilakati, African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment, stressed the urgency of the summit given the continent's vulnerability to climate impacts.

"Although Africa contributes just 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, it bears the brunt of climate change's consequences," he said, adding, "The continent is facing unprecedented threats to food and water security, public health, and critical infrastructure."

Vilakati noted that Africa requires 250 billion US Dollars annually to finance climate adaptation and mitigation but currently receives only 30 billion US Dollars.

He emphasized the need for innovative funding mechanisms and global cooperation to address this massive financing gap.

"The summit will foster high-level dialogue and action to support Africa's transition toward a climate-resilient and green development pathway," he stated.