Ethiopian Airlines Launches Passenger Service to Hyderabad

Addis Ababa, June 16, 2025 (POA)-- Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa's largest airline brand, announced that it has commenced thrice-weekly passenger service to Hyderabad, India, starting from June 16, 2025.

The new flight will commence operation with three-midday departures from Addis Ababa to Hyderabad.

This strategic expansion marks Hyderabad as the airline's sixth vibrant destination in India, signifying a major step in strengthening economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Africa and the burgeoning South Asian nation.

The new service will commence with convenient midday departures from Addis Ababa, offering enhanced connectivity and travel alternatives for passengers.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, articulated the airline's unwavering commitment to global connectivity.

"Today, we have gathered here to celebrate the opening of a new passenger route, connecting Hyderabad to our 140 plus destinations worldwide as our sixth destination in India," he stated.

Mesfin highlighted that "The launch of our new route to Hyderabad, is a testament to that commitment and our dedication to offering seamless options to our passengers traveling between India and our vast global network."

He further expressed his belief that "this flight will deepen the ties that bind friendship and cooperation between Africa and India, and strengthen the continuity of a successful future for India and Ethiopia."

Since its inaugural flight to New Delhi in 1966, Ethiopian Airlines has progressively expanded its footprint in India, now boasting over fifty weekly passenger and cargo flights across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

The new passenger service to Hyderabad is particularly notable as it elevates the city from a cargo-only destination to a dual passenger and cargo hub, further solidifying Ethiopian Airlines' presence and providing more flight alternatives for travelers to and from the region.

According to Mesfin the new flight, "signifies the commitment of Ethiopian Airlines to the advancement of air transport connectivity in Asia and beyond and it will also provide our passengers with more options for seamless travel."

On his part, Ambassador of India to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai, lauded Ethiopian Airlines for its strategic decision, recognizing Hyderabad's multifaceted importance.

He emphasized the city's reputation for entrepreneurship.

"I am extremely happy that today the Ethiopian Airlines is starting a new route to connect India and that to a city which is known for its entrepreneurship."

He also highlighted Hyderabad's unique distinction.

"It is the place which has the highest number of Indians who are holding American nationality." Ambassador Rai predicted the flight's popularity among those transiting through Ethiopia.

"...I believe that this flight is going to become very popular among those American citizens who want to transit through Ethiopia. This kind of connectivity will increase the exchange of knowledge between Ethiopia and India."

Beyond business and technology, the Ambassador underscored Hyderabad's growing prominence in the medical and education sectors.

He revealed that "In recent past, particularly after COVID, Hyderabad has also emerged as a center for biomedical engineering and medical devices," adding, "So, this link is certainly going to help in that regard."

He further noted that "Hyderabad is an extremely popular destination for people who want to seek advanced medical treatment in India," and highlighted the significant number of medical visas issued daily.

According to the ambassador, the new direct flight would bring about tremendous benefits.

"..., they used to take connection flights either from Delhi or from Mumbai. So, this is going to be quite helpful for those people who are going to take medical treatment in India."