Nigeria: Tinubu Yet to Show Serious Concern Over Benue Killings - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of over 200 Nigerians including children in Benue State, alleging that the president has not shown the desired seriousness and concern needed to end the mayhem.

PDP in a statement on Monday by Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, said the party was alarmed by reports of how terrorists and bandits invaded and overran communities in "series of coordinated daily bloody attacks, unleashing violence, murdering hundreds of defenseless compatriots unchallenged, while the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC government remains largely unconcerned."

"It is clear that the assailants marauding communities in various states of our country are being emboldened by President Tinubu's lethargic approach to security and failure to decisively confront the situation.

"It is traumatic to watch the gory pictures and videos of Nigerians who were murdered in cold blood in Benue State and other parts of the country while President Tinubu and the APC carry on as if all is well," the statement said.

The opposition party said President Tinubu should be held responsible for the killings in Nigeria "having not demonstrated the will and commitment expected of a Commander-in-Chief in the fight against terrorism in our country."

"Instead, he has remained largely aloof and resorted to passing the buck with his aides issuing lame press statements without corresponding urgent presidential action to guarantee the security of citizens.

"The obvious fact is that President Tinubu and the APC are overwhelmed and have abandoned the security and wellbeing of citizens which are the primary purpose of government. Instead, they are focused on politics and illusive re-election in 2027 while leaving the nation at the mercy of outlaws who have killed over 600,000 Nigerians in the last two years," the statement added.

The PDP asked the President to end "his lethargic approach to security," urging him to show leadership as the Commander-in-Chief and lead from the front by immediately visiting the troubled communities in Benue State and take decisive action to end the killings in the country.

"The PDP however commends our security forces for their gallantry and sacrifices to secure our nation especially under an incompetent Commander-in-Chief.

"Our Party deeply commiserates with the families of the victims of the senseless killings in Benue State and other parts of our country and urges our security agencies not to relent in their effort to ensure the security of lives and property in Nigeria," it added.