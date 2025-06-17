Namibia: Miss Namibia Winner to Receive Fully Furnished House

16 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

In a landmark move to empower young Namibian women and promote access to housing, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), the Miss Namibia Organisation (MNO), and the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) have announced that the winner of the 2025 Miss Namibia pageant will receive a fully furnished house as part of her prize.

The partnership was unveiled in Windhoek and will run from June 2025 to June 2028. It includes the donation of two completed houses annually. One house, valued at N$750 000, will be awarded to the reigning Miss Namibia, while the second, worth N$900 000, will serve as the grand prize for NBC's new 'Win a House' game show.

NBC director general Stanley Similo describes the initiative as more than a media campaign.

"It is a national initiative to celebrate excellence and raise awareness of affordable housing," he says.

Miss Namibia Organisation chief executive Umbi Karuaihe-Upi says the gesture marks a major milestone for the pageant.

"Our winners will now receive a home. This is a powerful symbol of stability and national recognition," she says.

NHE chief executive Gisbertus Mukulu says housing remains a key tool for economic empowerment, especially for the youth.

"We are proud to be part of a project that shows housing can be aspirational and inclusive," he says.

NBC board chairperson Lazarus Jacobs praises the strategic partnership, calling it a smart and innovative way to link public institutions with national development goals.

