Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Emphasises Protection of Children On Day of African Child

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibia must protect its children against violence.

She said this in observing the Day of the African Child on 16 June under the theme 'Planning and Budgeting for Children's Rights: Progress

since 2010'.

She said the Day of the African Child serves as a reminder of the 1976 student uprising in Soweto, South Africa, where courageous students stood against injustice and demanded at great cost their right to quality education and to be taught in their languages.

The president said the day was set aside to pay tribute to their brave and unwavering spirit, which inspired students and young people in the region to pursue justice, equity, and dignity.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said it is an opportunity to reflect on Africa's journey to child protection, recognising that children are countries' future.

"Their well-being and inclusion in the development process are paramount for the attainment of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want," she said.

As a signatory to the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, she said Namibia remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of children, fostering inclusivity and value for all citizens.

She assured that the government is working to ensure its national aspirations resonate with the broader continental vision for child protection and

development.

In line with this year's Africa Day theme, " the government has made progress in terms of designing and funding policies and programmes aimed at advancing the welfare of the Namibian child, setting them on a path toward socio-economic transformation and a prosperous future", she said.

These commitments, the president said, are reflected in its healthcare and education systems, where the government provides free basic and secondary education and healthcare services to children.

"I commend the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare for prioritising the development of warly childhood development programmes, ensuring access to quality care learning environments, particularly in rural areas, and consistently dedicating efforts to resource allocation and programme implementation," she said.

Despite these achievements, Nandi-Ndaitwah insists there is still more to be done as children continue to face various challenges, including gender-based violence, child labour and malnutrition.

She called on all stakeholders to foster cross-sector collaboration, sustained investment, strategic planning, continued public-private partnerships, and active participation from families and communities.

The president further called for children's well-being to be prioritised by ensuring their protection, education, and empowerment to participate in society, to achieve their dreams, and to become responsible citizens.