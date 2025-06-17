Uganda: Over 10,000 National IDs Flagged in Ongoing Mass Renewal

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has flagged more than 10,000 national identification cards during the ongoing mass renewal and registration exercise, citing irregularities in submitted information.

Claire Olama, Registrar at NIRA, said the flagged IDs were identified due to inconsistencies such as falsified details, changes in personal information without official notification, and other anomalies that compromise the integrity of the national database.

"These irregularities disrupt our systems and hinder the accuracy of national data," Olama said, warning that individuals found to have submitted false information could face penalties under the registration laws.

She also cautioned schools against allowing children under 18 years to participate in the exercise without the presence of their biological parents or guardians.

"Children need proper guidance, and it's essential that a responsible adult is present to provide accurate information," she noted.

NIRA has so far registered and renewed ID records for approximately 2.5 million Ugandans in the nationwide drive.

The exercise is aimed at cleaning up and updating the national registry ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The mass renewal campaign is expected to continue in phases, with NIRA urging the public to participate promptly and truthfully to ensure a credible voter roll and improved access to public services.