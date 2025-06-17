Uganda: Over 10,000 National IDs Flagged in Ongoing Mass Renewal

16 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Nakato

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has flagged more than 10,000 national identification cards during the ongoing mass renewal and registration exercise, citing irregularities in submitted information.

Claire Olama, Registrar at NIRA, said the flagged IDs were identified due to inconsistencies such as falsified details, changes in personal information without official notification, and other anomalies that compromise the integrity of the national database.

"These irregularities disrupt our systems and hinder the accuracy of national data," Olama said, warning that individuals found to have submitted false information could face penalties under the registration laws.

She also cautioned schools against allowing children under 18 years to participate in the exercise without the presence of their biological parents or guardians.

"Children need proper guidance, and it's essential that a responsible adult is present to provide accurate information," she noted.

NIRA has so far registered and renewed ID records for approximately 2.5 million Ugandans in the nationwide drive.

The exercise is aimed at cleaning up and updating the national registry ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The mass renewal campaign is expected to continue in phases, with NIRA urging the public to participate promptly and truthfully to ensure a credible voter roll and improved access to public services.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.