Rwandan Rapper Shizzo Pops the Question to Tessy in Glamorous Dubai Proposal

Rwandan American rapper Shizzo Afropapi is officially off the market after getting engaged to pop culture journalist Yvonne Kayitesi, widely known as Tessy, a former host of Isango na Muzika.

The engagement took place on Saturday, June 14, in Dubai, in the presence of close friends, including former Rayon Sports defender Hussein Habimana Eto'o and singer Bwiza.

While whispers of the couple's relationship began circulating in late 2024, both had kept their romance largely private. Tessy had appeared in promotional material for Shizzo's clothing line, BugoyiwoodGcity (BGY), but the two only confirmed their relationship in January of this year.

Shizzo, who is based in the United States, made headlines in 2020 for his previous relationship with singer Alliah Cool. As an artist, he is known for his remixes of popular songs, including "Waki Waki," a rework of Ish Kevin's track that also featured Bulldogg, Neg G, Racine, and Juno Kizigenza.

Another notable remix was "Umugabo," originally by the late Young CK, and reimagined with verses from Ish Kevin, Young Grace, Bulldogg, Diplomat, and Prime Mpazimpaka.

He has released three albums: Intashyo and Run Diaspora in 2017, followed by My Trap Life under the now-defunct The Mane Records, once run by Bad Rama. His collaborative resume includes work with top Rwandan artists such as B-Threy, Queen Cha, Calvin Mbanda, and Kenny Sol.

Tessy is recognized for her long tenure on Isango na Muzika and Sunday Night on Isango Star. She recently stepped away from the station and now appears as a contributor on the YouTube show This & That alongside Blandy Star.