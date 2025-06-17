Namibia: City of Windhoek Begins Electricity Rollout in Otjomuise

The City of Windhoek recently announced that trenching operations have officially commenced for the installation of electricity cables along Istanbul Street in Otjomuise, specifically targeting Blocks 3374, 3376, and 3377 within the Khomasdal Constituency.

This critical step marks a significant move towards expanding essential services in the area. The City indicated that these blocks will soon receive individual household electricity connections, a development that promises to bring residents "one step closer to brighter, safer and more empowered lives."

The initiative is part of the City's ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its residents.

"Additionally, electrification work is also progressing in Okatunda B, located in the Tobias Hainyeko Constituency, as part of the same drive to ensure equitable access to basic services across all communities," they added.

They said these milestones are part of their Five-Year Electrification Plan (2023-2028), a Council-approved programme that reaffirms their commitment to inclusive development and service delivery.

"The electrification of underserved areas is bringing light and renewed hope to our communities. We know that many residents are still waiting. To you, we say, your light is coming. Every trench dug, every cable laid, brings us closer to a Windhoek where every home shines with dignity and opportunity," they emphasised.

The City reiterated that to those still waiting, they see you, they hear you, and they are coming to you. "Progress may not reach everyone at once, but step by step, light by light, we are building a more connected and inclusive Windhoek," they concluded.