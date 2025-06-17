South Africa: Malema Backs KZN Top Cop and Slams Corrupt Police

Julius Malema told EFF supporters that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi must keep confronting criminals without fear or favour.

Malema accused police of making the dockets disappear and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire the head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown his full support behind KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, saying he is doing an excellent job fighting crime.

Speaking at the EFF's Youth Day rally at King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi on Monday, Malema urged Mkhwanazi to stay strong and not give in to criminals.

"We love Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and we want him to make KZN a better place. He must never retreat. He must face criminals heads on. We say to Mkhwanazi, Phezukwabo," said Malema.

But he did not hold back when it came to slamming other officers in the police force. He accused some of helping criminals by making case dockets disappear.

Malema also launched a scathing attack on the African National Congress, saying the party had ruined the country's security cluster through corruption.

He blasted the National Prosecuting Authority for losing easy cases, including the one involving Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.

"That's why we call on the head of the NPA to resign because she is the failure. The NPA is losing cases every day. That's why we call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of the head of the NPA. In fact, he should leave with her," he said.

Malema was in KwaZulu-Natal from Saturday. He visited the Shembe Church in Nongoma where he prayed for the revival of EFF support in the province.

The party has struggled in recent elections, losing by-elections and dropping from seven to two seats in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature after the 2024 general election.