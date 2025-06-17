Ghana: 100,000 People in Nandom, Nadowli-Kaleo Benefit From Wateraid

Over 100,000 people in Nandom and Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region now have access to clean drinking water following a major intervention by WaterAid and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC Ghana.

The project aims to improve access to clean water in the two districts and strengthen hygiene infrastructure to support quality healthcare delivery.

Through the collaboration between WaterAid Ghana, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), and with support from Interplast Limited, an additional 200,000 cubic metres of water is being supplied annually to the two beneficiary districts.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Nadowli, the Country Director of WaterAid Ghana, Madam Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur, said the project had significantly expanded water production in the area.

"An estimated 203,997.77 cubic metres of additional water has been made available annually. Of this, 78,474.27 cubic metres will serve the Nadowli-Kaleo District, and 125,523.5 cubic metres will benefit the Nandom municipality," she stated.

She noted that WaterAid operated in 22 countries and continues to focus on increasing access to safe water in underserved areas.

"WaterAid has been working in Ghana for 40 years, and the Upper West Region is among the areas we have supported. Nadowli-Kaleo and Nandom are two of the districts that continue to receive our assistance," she said.

Madam Ewurabena said the project would particularly help expand access to safe water and improve WASH services in healthcare facilities.

The Corporate Relations Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Madam Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, said the initiative was a demonstration of the company's commitment to community development.

"This project is aimed at providing WASH services in Nadowli-Kaleo to improve access to quality water in the district," she said.

"WASH plays a crucial role in achieving quality healthcare, reducing poverty, and improving living conditions," she emphasized.

She added that WASH was a necessity vital for better livelihoods, agriculture, livestock, industry, and trade.

"I urge the community to take full ownership of the project. Let's be responsible. We're hoping that one day, nobody will leave a hospital tap running unattended or litter the environment. We need to be responsible," she said.

She further noted that volunteers would be trained to become WASH ambassadors in their communities to ensure that the project is kept safe.

"We formed a steering committee, bringing together traditional leaders and assembly members, to ensure that the community is actively involved in managing and sustaining the project," she added.

Mr Abdul Sellam Mutads, Manager of the Nadowli-Kaleo Water System, expressed deep appreciation to WaterAid Ghana and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC.

"This support came at the right time and has brought great relief to the community. It will greatly improve access to clean water and contribute to the broader development and health of the district," he said.

He also appealed for further assistance to extend the water supply to other underserved areas in the district.

The project is an initiative of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, jointly funded by Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC and WaterAid Ghana, implemented in partnership with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), and supported technically by Interplast Limited.