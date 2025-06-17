Ghana: Nurses, Midwives Suspend Strike

Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) have suspended their strike and directed members to resume their shift from tomorrow, June 14, 2025.

This follows a statement issued by GRNMA and copied The Ghanaian Times on Friday.

The leadership of the GRNMA embarked on a roadmap of industrial actions on 2nd June 2025 with the wearing of red arm/head bands, followed by withdrawal of Out Patient Department (OPD) and Emergency services which culminated into the total withdrawal of all nursing and midwifery services on 9th June, 2025.

Their demand from their employer was to have the Collective Agreement of Ghanaian nurses and midwives which was signed in May, 2024 duly implemented without any further delay.

After a timely intervention of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, the leadership of the Association have resolved to suspend the strike pending the outcome of the follow-up meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025.

Against this backdrop, they have called on all nurses and midwives to resume their normal shift duties from Saturday, June 14, 2025 and assured them that the leadership would not rest on their oath until the Collective Agreement was fully implemented.