Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Justice Minister Under Travel Ban Over Embezzlement Charges

16 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

DR Congo's minister of justice Constant Mutamba has been placed under a travel restriction after the National Assembly on Sunday, June 15, authorized legal proceedings against him over allegations of embezzlement.

In a plenary session on Sunday evening, 322 of 363 MPs voted in favor of the prosecution of Mutamba, while 29 voted against it and 12 abstained.

In a Monday letter to the Directorate General of Migration, Prosecutor General Firmin Mvonde, said the travel restriction was informed by the parliamentary decision lifting Mutamba's immunity.

"I hereby inform you that ... I have decided to prohibit the above-mentioned Mutamba from leaving the City of Kinshasa," Mvonde said in the letter published by Congolese media.

Mutamba is being prosecuted for alleged embezzlement of funds allocated for the construction of a prison in Kisangani, in Tshopo Province. He's accused of mismanaging some $19 million for the construction of the prison.

The member of Prime Minister Judith Suminwa's government is expected to resign after the parliamentary vote that lifted his immunity, local media reported quoting the Congolese constitution.

