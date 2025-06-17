Nigeria: 'I Am Terribly Sad, Angry', Singer 2Baba Decries Benue Killings, Says It's National Emergency

Nigerian music icon and Benue State government adviser, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has decried the continued killings in Benue State, describing the crisis as a "national emergency" that requires immediate, united action.

In an emotional video message shared on his social media platforms on Monday, the Afrobeats legend expressed his sorrow, frustration, and outrage over the persistent attacks on communities across the state.

"My heart is heavy. I am terribly sad and angry," 2Baba said, visibly shaken. "What is happening in Benue State has become a national emergency. I can't wrap my head around it anymore. I don't even know what to say at this point. This has to stop."

The singer, who currently serves as the Technical Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Entertainment and Community Outreach, criticised the repeated cycle of violence and the failure of authorities to bring about lasting peace.

"My sadness, my anger, my frustration, it's overwhelming that this keeps happening over and over again. This is no longer something we can just condemn in words. Serious action needs to be taken," he added.

LEADERSHIP reports that communities in Benue State have come under repeated attacks by suspected armed herders and bandits in recent years, resulting in hundreds of deaths and widespread displacement. The latest attacks in Guma and Ukum local government areas of the State reportedly left scores dead, with survivors calling for protection and justice.

2Baba, a proud indigene of the state, called on political leaders, traditional rulers, and grassroots stakeholders to put aside all differences and collectively work toward ending the bloodshed.

"Every stakeholder in Benue must join hands. We can end this. I believe there is a solution," he urged.

The award-winning singer, widely known for his peace advocacy and humanitarian work through the 2Baba Foundation, has previously engaged in campaigns against violence, hate speech, and displacement in Nigeria's Middle Belt region.