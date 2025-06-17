Namibia: 31 Percent of Namibian Teens Hooked On Tobacco

Namibia faces a potential health crisis, with 31.1% of its young people between the ages of 13 and 15 consuming tobacco products.This is according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO country representative Richard Banda revealed this during a World Tobacco Day event at Outjo on Friday.

He said statistics from 2020 show that of the 31.1%, 1.2% are boys while 29.9% are girls.

Banda warned that teenagers are particularly vulnerable, as their developing brains are more susceptible to nicotine addiction and long-term effects.

"Early use increases the risk of chronic respiratory diseases, heart conditions, and cancer. Many also suffer trying to quit," he said.

He implored the government, schools, families, and communities to work together to ensure the environment in which children grow up is tobacco-free.

Banda said existing laws must be updated to address today's challenges, as well as strengthen protection against upcoming products.

"The Namibian government needs to do more to stay ahead of evolving tactics that target young people.

Therefore, they must ban flavours and products that appeal to young people. Furthermore, they should regulate digital advertising and sponsorships on youth platforms, and provide age-appropriate education and information to support healthy choices," he said.

Banda said during the same period, about 11.2% of Namibians aged 15 and over have been reported as smokers.

Minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao said the ministry is in the process of reviewing the Tobacco Product Control Act for amendment to regulate emerging tobacco and nicotine products, including hookah pipes, e-cigarettes, and vapes.

She said these amendments would ensure the country's youth, which makes up 71.1% of the population under the age of 35, is protected.

"We must protect and safeguard young people, our children, our families, and our societies from the harmful effects of tobacco and emerging products that are designed to addict and kill," she said.