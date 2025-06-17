Uganda: Global Hunger Crisis Deepens As Five Nations Teeter On Brink of Famine - UN Report

Local conflict is likely to worsen in 2025 as economic collapse fuels additional violence in South Sudan.

The United Nations has issued a stark warning that millions of people in five crisis-stricken countries are either facing famine or are one step away from it, as global hunger continues to worsen.

According to the latest Hunger Hotspots report, jointly published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), Palestine (Gaza), Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, and Mali are at the highest level of food insecurity--IPC Phase 5--signaling catastrophic conditions where widespread starvation and death are imminent unless urgent action is taken.

In Gaza, the report says 470,000 people are already enduring catastrophic hunger, while the entire population of 2.1 million is projected to remain at Crisis level or worse (IPC Phase 3 or higher). Humanitarian access remains severely restricted, with recent aid deliveries falling drastically short of requirements amid ongoing conflict and border closures.

Sudan is rapidly descending into disaster, with more than half its population--24.6 million people--facing acute food insecurity.

Of these, 637,000 are estimated to be in famine-like conditions.

Despite WFP scaling up operations to reach four million people, continued conflict and chronic underfunding have hampered efforts to expand lifesaving aid.

In South Sudan, 7.7 million people--about 57 percent of the population--urgently need food assistance. The country is grappling with compounding crises including violent conflict, record flooding, and economic collapse.

The report highlights a staggering 3.2 million malnourished children and pregnant or breastfeeding women in need of immediate nutrition support.

Haiti is also spiraling further into crisis due to escalating gang violence and political instability. More than 8,400 people in the capital, Port-au-Prince, are already experiencing IPC Phase 5 hunger.

Humanitarian operations remain paralyzed by insecurity, with food supply chains severely disrupted by violence, climate shocks, and a collapsing economy.

In Mali, 1.5 million people are projected to face Crisis-level food insecurity or worse through September. The combination of armed conflict, soaring food prices, and seasonal flooding threatens to push thousands more into severe hunger.

The report also identifies other high-risk hunger hotspots, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Nigeria, Syria, Yemen, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Somalia--countries confronting intersecting challenges of war, climate disasters, and dwindling humanitarian support.

"This report is not a forecast--it is a red alert," warned WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

"We know where hunger is rising, we know who is at risk, and we have the tools and experience to respond. But without funding and access, we cannot save lives."

The FAO and WFP are calling for urgent international support to scale up life-saving food, nutrition, and livelihood assistance in the most vulnerable regions, warning that inaction now will cost lives.