Rwanda: Ncuti Gatwa's Final Doctor Who Season Scores Critics' Choice Nomination

The Critics Choice Association has announced the nominees for the fifth annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which honor the most popular and fan-driven genres in film and television, including superhero, science fiction and fantasy, horror, and action.

Winners will be revealed on Thursday, August 7, at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

Among this year's nominees is Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa, who earned a nod for Best Actor in a Science Fiction or Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie for his performance in "Doctor Who."

ALSO READ: From Hollywood to Kigali: How one filmmaker is transforming Rwanda's cinema scene

The BBC series is also nominated for Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie.

"The Last of Us" leads the television categories with six nominations, including Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, and Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie. Pedro Pascal is nominated in both Best Actor categories for his work in the series, while Bella Ramsey is recognized in both Best Actress categories.

ALSO READ: Rwandan actress Amike on acting, fashion, breaking barriers in cinema

The latest season of "Doctor Who" ended on a dramatic note with a surprise regeneration. It marked the close of Ncuti Gatwa's run as the 15th Doctor after less than two years in the role. The finale has sparked fresh speculation about the future of the long-running show, with some fans questioning whether the series might be coming to an end.

Ratings have declined in recent seasons, and both Disney and the BBC, which co-own the franchise, have yet to confirm whether the show will return.

In the season's final moments, Gatwa's Doctor regenerated into Billie Piper, best known to longtime fans for her role as Rose Tyler. The twist has placed Piper among the top contenders to officially take over the lead, with betting odds making her one of the early favorites.