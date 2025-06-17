South Africa: 12 Killed in a Bus Accident Near Vryheid - South African News Briefs - June 17, 2025

Youth Day Bus Crash Claims 12 Lives Near Vryheid

Twelve people were killed when a truck and a bus collided on the R34 near Vryheid, reports SABC News. The cause of the crash is still unknown. Ten others were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The bus was carrying supporters of a political party who were returning from Youth Day celebrations in Durban. KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department spokesperson Nadabezinhle Sibiya said the MEC will engage with the party leader and keep the public updated. He also sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

Triple Murder Rocks Philippi East Informal Settlement

Western Cape police are investigating a shooting in Philippi East that left three men dead and one injured, reports EWN. Unknown gunmen entered a house in the Better Life informal settlement and opened fire on the victims. The deceased were aged between 28 and 39, and a fourth man was wounded. The police are investigating three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. No arrests have been made.

Home Affairs Nabs Five in Durban Passport Fraud Syndicate

A Home Affairs-led operation in Durban has uncovered a passport fraud syndicate, leading to the arrest of five people, including a former official, a municipal project volunteer, and three others, reports EWN. One suspect was found with 226 stolen passports and keys to Home Affairs offices, along with unrelated identity documents. The operation followed a public tip-off and is part of ongoing efforts to root out corruption, with 33 officials already dismissed since July last year. Two more suspects remain at large, while the five arrested will appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

Inquest Begins into 1981 Murder of Anti-Apartheid Hero Griffiths Mxenge

The inquest into the 1981 murder of anti-apartheid activist and lawyer Griffiths Mxenge will begin at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, reports IOL. The proceedings aim to uncover the full truth behind his assassination by apartheid death squads. The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal will attend to show support for justice and historical accountability. Mxenge's assassination marked a dark chapter in South Africa's fight against racial oppression, and his legacy as a selfless hero continues to rally support for justice.

More South African news