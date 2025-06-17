Kenya: Inside FKF Radical Plan to Restructure Kenyan Football

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) are considering reducing the number of teams in the top flight to 16, beginning in the 2026/27 season.

The proposal would see four teams relegated at the end of next season, with the top two in the National Super League (NSL) making the jump up.

"For subsequent seasons, the Kenyan Premier League shall comprise 16 teams. At the end of the season, three (3) teams will be automatically relegated to the second tier," the proposal indicates.

Furthermore, FKF is proposing a split of the NSL into two zones of 12 teams each, for next season.

Subsequently, the second tier would consist of 28 teams of 14 in each zone, with three to be promoted to the Premier League at the end of each season.

"For subsequent seasons, the league shall comprise of not more than 28 teams divided into two zones. The two zonal champions will gain automatic promotion to the Premier League. The second and third placed teams from each zone will play each other in a home and away format to determine the third team to be promoted to the Premier League," it further reads.

On the other hand, the third tier will be renamed the Kenya Conference League and will comprise 64 clubs segmented into four zones - Eastern, Western, Southern and Northern Conferences.

The top teams in each zone will earn promotion to the NSL whereas the second-place finishers will face off to determine the additional two.

Similarly, the fourth tier - referred to as the Regional League - will consists of four zones and will comprise 48 teams.

The top tier league was expanded to 18 teams in 2017 prompting the withdrawal of Supersport as the official broadcaster.

The proposed restructuring is hoped to be the panacea to deteriorating standards of the game by providing a clear pathway for talent development.