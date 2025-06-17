Zimbabwe: Zifa Cracks Down On Unauthorized League Operations, Suspends Zifasol Activities

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has taken decisive action against what it calls "parallel administration of football," announcing the suspension of all operations by the Zimbabwe Football Federation for Amateur and Social Leagues (ZIFASOL).

In a statement released Monday, ZIFA confirmed that ZIFASOL's application for membership had been rejected and accused the organisation of continuing to organise football activities at the grassroots level without official approval.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) wishes to inform the public and all football stakeholders that the application by the Zimbabwe Football Federation for Amateur and Social Leagues (ZIFASOL) for membership to ZIFA was not approved," the statement read.

Despite the rejection, ZIFA says ZIFASOL continued to run unrecognised competitions and training activities--moves the national body deemed unauthorised and in breach of its statutes.

"It has, however, come to the Association's attention that ZIFASOL continues to organise football activities at the area zone level without the necessary authority. ZIFA reiterates that the organisation of area zone football is the exclusive mandate of ZIFA and its officially recognised members," it said.

ZIFA also warned that football training courses offered by ZIFASOL lacked legitimacy and that any such educational programs "are not recognised and are hereby declared null and void."

The association said the governance and structure of football in Zimbabwe must adhere to its regulatory framework.

"In line with the statutes of the Association and to maintain the integrity and proper governance of football in Zimbabwe, ZIFA has directed the immediate suspension of all activities organised under the ZIFASOL banner. These activities constitute parallel administration of football, which is in direct violation of ZIFA regulations," ZIFA said.

All clubs and leagues affiliated with ZIFASOL have been instructed to transition to officially sanctioned ZIFA Area Zones with immediate effect.

ZIFA ended its statement with a call for unity and compliance among stakeholders:

"ZIFA remains committed to structured football development and calls on all stakeholders to respect and uphold the regulatory framework that governs the beautiful game in Zimbabwe."