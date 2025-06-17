Somalia: Somali President Opens National Dialogue As Key Opposition, Regions Boycott

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday officially opened a national dialogue forum in Mogadishu aimed at advancing constitutional reforms and state-building efforts, but the meeting was overshadowed by a boycott from key opposition figures and regional states.

The National Dialogue Forum, which brings together political and social stakeholders -- including civil society representatives, youth, women's groups, and former political leaders -- is seen as a step toward finalizing constitutionally mandated priorities and strengthening Somalia's federal system.

In his opening address, Mohamud reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusive dialogue, calling the forum "a timely platform for all stakeholders to share their views, voice their concerns, and collectively contribute to Somalia's state-building efforts."

However, the absence of major opposition leaders and the regional states of Puntland and Jubaland -- both of which boycotted the gathering -- cast a shadow over the proceedings. Former presidents who had been invited were also notably absent.

The president issued a stern warning to foreign governments allegedly supporting efforts to destabilize the country.

"Whoever tries to fragment Somalia will gain nothing but wasted time, effort, and futile diplomacy," Mohamud said. "Somalia is a sovereign, united and independent country. Its independence, unity, and territorial integrity are inviolable."

The forum began a day later than scheduled, amid mounting political tensions and uncertainty over national consensus. A second round of the talks is scheduled for June 22, but it remains unclear whether all regional leaders will attend.