Togo Suspends French Broadcasters RFI, France 24 for Three Months

Togo late Monday announced it was suspending French public broadcasters RFI and France 24 for three months, for an alleged lack of impartiality in their reporting.

"This measure follows repeated failings, already reported and formally recalled, in matters of impartiality, rigor, and fact-checking," according to a statement from the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication (HAAC).

"Several recent broadcasts have relayed inaccurate, biased, and even contrary to established facts, undermining the stability of republican institutions and the country’s image," it said in a statement.

"Freedom of the press cannot be synonymous with disinformation or interference."

The agency didn’t provide any details on what reporting by the French networks led to the decision.

'Serious attack' on press freedom

In a statement, the management of RFI and France 24 stated that they were "surprised to learn of the suspension of their broadcasts without notice."

RFI and France 24 "reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the ethical principles of journalism, as well as their support for their teams who deliver rigorous, independent, verified, impartial, and balanced information every day, in compliance with the provisions of the agreement signed between the HAAC and France Médias Monde," the statement concluded.

Camille Montagu, from the independent organisation Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Sub-Saharan Africa Desk told RFI that decision by the Togo authorities "constitutes a serious attack on press freedom and the right to information."

"Suspending these two international media outlets, which have only professionally covered the country's recent political developments, will not erase the turmoil facing Togo," she says.

The move to censor foreign media outlets comes as President Faure Gnassingbé faces increasing pressure from critics over recent changes in the constitution that could effectively keep him in power indefinitely. Critics have called the changes a constitutional coup.

Rising tensions

Fabrice Petchez, chair of the Togolese Media Observatory told The Associated Press that while he understood the ruling, "we do not support the decision. We hope steps will be taken to quickly restore these media operations in the country."

"But since early June, tensions have been rising, particularly on social media." he continued. "I do hope, however, that a dialogue can be opened between the media concerned and the authorities."

The broadcasting ban comes against a tense political backdrop, with anti-government protests scheduled for next week following a crackdown on protests earlier this month.

Dozens of people were arrested in the capital, Lomé after police dispersed protesters with tear gas on the night of June 5 to 6 in several districts, including near the presidential palace.

The government swiftly said it had released more than 50 people but several remain in police custody.

Civil disobedience campaign

The state prosecutor slammed the demonstrations as "clearly part of a revolt against the institutions of the republic".

Togolese opposition parties and civil society groups on Thursday demanded Gnassingbé step down.

He "must return power to the Togolese people to whom national sovereignty belongs", the National Alliance for Change (ANC), Democratic Forces for the Republic (FDR) and civil society groups said in a statement.

The groups urged citizens to launch acts of civil disobedience from 23 June to thwart the "illegitimate" regime.

Protests have been banned in Togo since 2022, following a deadly attack at Lomé's main market, though public meetings are still allowed.

