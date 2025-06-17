Somalia's Interior Minister Hits Back At Puntland Leader Over National Talks Boycott

Mogadishu, June 17, 2025 — Somalia's Minister of Interior, Ali Hoosh, on Monday strongly criticized Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni after the regional leader dismissed the National Consultative Conference in Mogadishu as "pointless and unproductive."

Speaking to reporters at the opening of the forum in Mogadishu, Minister Hoosh said that political leaders refusing to attend the talks are obstructing efforts to advance Somalia's democratic process and resolve long-standing disputes over governance and elections.

"Those who decline to join the president's consultation platform are simply rejecting the country's progress and forward movement," said the minister. "They are reluctant to sit at the table of dialogue."

The minister's remarks come as most opposition figures, along with the presidents of Puntland and Jubaland, have boycotted the summit, which was officially opened in Mogadishu on Sunday by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

President Deni earlier stated that the conference lacked inclusivity and therefore held little promise of producing meaningful outcomes, a sentiment echoed by several opposition leaders who accuse the federal government of dominating the electoral agenda.

Despite the absence of key stakeholders, the federal government insists the summit is a vital step toward shaping Somalia's political future. The agenda includes discussions on electoral reforms, constitutional review, and strengthening federal institutions.

The government says the door remains open for all regional and political actors to join the talks, as efforts continue to resolve the deepening political impasse.