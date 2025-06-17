Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Calls for Talks With Opposition As Key Summit Opens in Mogadishu

17 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, June 17, 2025 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh renewed his call for dialogue with opposition leaders, saying he is ready to meet with all political stakeholders to resolve disputes over the country's electoral process and broader national issues.

Speaking at the opening of the National Consultative Conference in Mogadishu on Monday, President Hassan emphasized his willingness to engage in inclusive dialogue, positioning himself as a leader seeking consensus rather than confrontation.

"I am the President of the nation, and I am appealing to the opposition - I am the one asking to sit down and talk," he said. "In the past, opposition voices were targeted and silenced. Today, I am the one requesting a meeting. I want to hear them out."

The president's remarks come after two previous public invitations to opposition figures to participate in discussions on the electoral process were declined. Opposition leaders have accused the president of monopolizing control over election planning and claimed that the environment for genuine dialogue remains untrustworthy.

Despite these setbacks, President Hassan insisted that national reconciliation and political compromise are the only paths to restoring stability and moving the country forward.

The National Consultative Conference, expected to run for several more days, will address critical issues including electoral reforms, constitutional review, and the rebuilding of state institutions.

While the opposition has yet to formally respond to the president's latest overture, political observers see his comments as a significant gesture amid heightened tensions over Somalia's political future.

