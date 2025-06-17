Kenya: Governors Push for Dismissal of Controller of Budget

The Council of Governors says it will petition the two houses of parliament to remove the controller of budget, insisting she has been the biggest stumbling block to county operations.

In a statement released by CoG chair Ahmed Abdulahi, the governors want the controller of budget gone, if she will not change and act in support of county governments as opposed to introducing what he called incessant bottlenecks.

Chair Abdulahi has also cited the case on bursaries which he says in his county totals to over kes. 130 million that should be disbursed by the 30th of June following agreements signed between counties and the ministry of education but the controller of budget's bureaucracy has left the money in the accounts of counties.

The governors have also indicated intent to take legal action against the controller of budget.

