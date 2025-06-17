Nigeria: JNI Condemns Fresh Killings in Benue, Urges National Action to End Bloodshed

The Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has condemned the renewed killings in parts of Benue State, describing the incident as gruesome, barbaric, and unacceptable in a civilised society.

A statement issued by the religious body under the leadership of its president-general, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, expressed deep pain and concern over what it described as the persistent and senseless massacre of innocent Nigerians.

"Scores of defenceless citizens have been unjustly massacred yet again," the JNI said. "For how long would such killings continue on Nigerian soil? Why it so difficult for security agencies to preempt these attacks and protect lives?"

The group said while it appreciates the efforts of the security agencies, it is "constrained to express displeasure" at what it termed their "often reactive posture," lamenting that security operatives tend to arrive only after the damage has been done.

"This emboldens the perpetrators and dampens the morale of innocent citizens. Security must be intelligence-driven, proactive, and prompt if we are to avert future recurrences," it said.

Quoting the Qur'an (5:32), the statement reminded Nigerians and leaders alike that the sanctity of human life is sacred: "Whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land - it is as if he had slain mankind entirely."

JNI also called on all tiers of government, religious institutions, civil society organisations, and community leaders to "come together in synergy and sincerity to end this repeated avoidable carnage," adding that, "enough is enough."

"Our collective silence or indifference may only serve to embolden the enemies of peace and national unity," the statement said.

While mourning with the people and government of Benue State, the JNI described the killings as not just Benue's tragedy, but a national one.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. This painful loss is not only Benue's; it is Nigeria's. Indeed, no sane society should normalise such carnage."

JNI's secretary-general, Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, who signed the statement, also prayed for global peace and justice.

"Let this moment serve as a national reflection. Let us rise above divisive narratives and say 'No More' to senseless killings, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or political inclination," it stated.