Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Visits Parirenyatwa, Sally Mugabe Hospitals to 'Gain Clearer Understanding' of Collapsing Public Health Sector

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his visits to Parirenyatwa and Sally Mugabe hospitals on Monday are meant to provide him with a clearer understanding of Zimbabwe's deteriorating public health sector.

These visits follow a public outcry over the collapsing state of public hospitals.

Mnangagwa also toured the NatPharm warehouse.

Last month, Youth Empowerment Minister Tinoda Machakaire took to social media, lamenting the deteriorating conditions in public hospitals and challenged Mnangagwa to go witness the crisis firsthand.

"I visited Parirenyatwa and Sally Mugabe Hospitals, as well as the NatPharm warehouse, to gain a clearer understanding of the current state of our public health services. Strengthening healthcare delivery remains a central focus of the Second Republic," the President wrote on his X account.

Mnangagwa's government has been accused of neglecting Zimbabwe's public hospitals, which have dilapidated infrastructure and an inadequate supply of medicines.

Healthcare workers remain poorly paid, which has led to low staff morale and a significant brain drain with skilled personnel leaving the country for greener pastures.

Over the years, health workers have submitted numerous petitions and held protests calling for urgent government intervention.

However, the authorities have taken little to no action, leaving hospitals in such a dire state that they are now described as death traps.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association made a desperate plea to the government to urgently address the crisis in hospitals, highlighting that lives are being lost as a result.