Nigeria: UN Condemns Benue Attacks, Calls for Justice

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the attacks perpetrated over the weekend in Benue, North Central Nigeria, in which scores of civilians were killed.

Guterres said those responsible for the violence should be apprehended.

According to news reports, dozens of people were killed while they slept and several were displaced following brutal attacks on the village of Yelewata.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said, "We're monitoring the situation.

"The Secretary-General condemns the killing of innocent civilians, including in Nigeria, and we hope that those responsible for this violence will be found and apprehended."

President Bola Tinubu condemned the ongoing violence in Benue and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding.

Tinubu will travel to the state on Wednesday as part of renewed efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflict affecting communities in the state.

During his visit, he is expected to meet with stakeholders, including traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders and youth groups, to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

The president expressed his sincere sympathy to the victims' families and all affected by the crisis. (NAN)