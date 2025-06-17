Kenya: Protests Erupt in Nairobi Over Ojwang's Murder, Calls for Lagat's Prosecution

At least two vehicles were set ablaze in protests against the murder of Albert Ojwang [left] in police custody after a complaint filed by DIG Eliud Lagat [right) who bowed to public pressure and stepped aside on June 16, 2025.

Nairobi — Demonstrations broke out Tuesday in Nairobi's Central Business District as youth took to the streets demanding justice for Albert Ojwang, the 31-year-old teacher and blogger who died in police custody.

Chanting slogans and waving placards bearing Ojwang's image and those of other victims of police brutality, protesters called for the prosecution of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat, who allegedly instigated Ojwang's arrest.

Anti-riot police fired teargas to disperse crowds near the National Archives and along key streets.

The protests follow a damning autopsy that ruled out suicide and confirmed Ojwang died from head trauma and neck compression consistent with assault.

Despite stepping aside, pressure continues to mount on DIG Lagat to resign and face murder charges.