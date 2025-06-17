Kenya: Protests Erupt in Nairobi Over Ojwang's Murder, Calls for Lagat's Prosecution

Capital FM
At least two vehicles were set ablaze in protests against the murder of Albert Ojwang [left] in police custody after a complaint filed by DIG Eliud Lagat [right) who bowed to public pressure and stepped aside on June 16, 2025.
17 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Demonstrations broke out Tuesday in Nairobi's Central Business District as youth took to the streets demanding justice for Albert Ojwang, the 31-year-old teacher and blogger who died in police custody.

Chanting slogans and waving placards bearing Ojwang's image and those of other victims of police brutality, protesters called for the prosecution of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat, who allegedly instigated Ojwang's arrest.

Anti-riot police fired teargas to disperse crowds near the National Archives and along key streets.

The protests follow a damning autopsy that ruled out suicide and confirmed Ojwang died from head trauma and neck compression consistent with assault.

Despite stepping aside, pressure continues to mount on DIG Lagat to resign and face murder charges.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.