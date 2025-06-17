Sudan: Prime Minister Stresses Importance of Developing Gezira Scheme

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris stressed the need to develop the Gezira Agricultural Scheme and advance it to achieve self-sufficiency for the country and export the surplus. He emphasized that the agriculture sector requires significant work in the coming period, calling for redoubled efforts to achieve agricultural and food development in the country.

During a meeting at his office in Port Sudan on Sunday with the Wali (governor) of Gezira Scheme, Engineer Ibrahim Mustafa, the Prime Minister was briefed on the overall status of the project.

In press statements, the Governor of Gezira Scheme said that the Prime Minister was informed of the project's most important needs to accelerate its launch.

He said, "We have received full support from the Prime Minister, who is providing everything possible to ensure the success of the summer season."

Ibrahim Mustafa explained that the Prime Minister will visit the Scheme in the coming period to assess the overall situation, announcing that farmers' seed needs will be provided during this week.

He said, "The Prime Minister briefed us on the urgent challenges that need to be addressed for the start of the season and the planting of summer crops in all sectors of the Scheme."

The governor gave assurance that all problems hindering work will be resolved with the support of the Prime Minister, indicating that new aids, equipment, and machinery would be introduced to the project.

He added, "The renaissance revolution in the Gezira Scheme would begin in the coming period."